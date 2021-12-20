In-Situ Hybridization Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders and increasing investments in R&D for cancer diagnosis

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the In-Situ Hybridization market for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals.

in-situ hybridization market size reached USD 905.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of cancer, genetic disorders, and infectious diseases is expected to drive revenue growth of the global in-situ hybridization market during the forecast period. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019, cancer was the second leading cause of death in the US. Around 599,601 cancer deaths occurred in 2019, among which 283,725 were female, and 315,879 were male. Rising prevalence is resulting in need for developing more effective treatment techniques by pharma companies for early detection of infected cells and tissues. Increasing pharmaceutical research and development activities to diagnose cancer and other infectious diseases is expected to augment growth of the global in-situ hybridization market going ahead. In addition, growing number of diagnostic centers for cancer globally are expected to further boost revenue growth of the global in-situ hybridization market in the near future.

However, high cost of in-situ hybridization-based treatment is a major factor expected to hamper global in-situ hybridization market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The research report includes a separate chapter for qualitative analysis. We have followed a descriptive approach while compiling the chapter. The macro and micro economic factors define the share and growth of market. These factors have been carefully understood through secondary and primary sources. All such factors have been explained under headings namely growth driving factors, growth restraining factors, market and technology trends and so on. Depending on the contribution and the growth potential, five countries were chosen for PESTEL analysis and the same has been described in the report.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biocare Medical, Agilent Technologies, Abbott Laboratories, Abnova Corporation, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGAa, Danaher Corporation, Bio SB, and BioGenex Laboratories.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global in-situ hybridization market on the basis of technology, application, product type, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Chromogenic In-Situ Hybridization (CISH)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cancer Diagnostic

Infectious Disease

Immunology

Neuroscience

Cytology

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Kits & Reagents

Probes

Instruments

Software

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Diagnostics Laboratories and Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Bio-technology

Academic & Research Institute

Contract Research Organizations (CRO)

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the In-Situ Hybridization market? What is the anticipated market valuation of In-Situ Hybridization industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the In-Situ Hybridization market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the In-Situ Hybridization industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the In-Situ Hybridization market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

