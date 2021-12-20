Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market is Expected to be on Course to Achieve Considerable Growth to 2028

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market

Rise in adoption of premium intraocular lens is a major factor that drives the growth of the intraocular lens market.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Intraocular Lens Market by Type (Monofocal Intraocular Lens and Premium Intraocular Lens [Toric Intraocular Lens, Multifocal Intraocular Lens, and Accommodating Intraocular Lens]), Material (Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), Silicone and Hydrophobic Acrylic):Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Intraocular lens (IOLs) are implanted in the eyes to replace the natural lens during cataract surgery. The market has witnessed significant growth in the recent past due to development of new types of IOLs.

Advent of premium IOLs such as multifocal, toric, and accommodating IOLs and rise in incidence of cataract are the key factors that drive the market growth. In addition, rise in geriatric population and proactive initiatives taken by government to eliminate avoidable blindness are anticipated to fuel the demand for IOLs globally. However, postoperative complications such as refractive errors and unfavorable reimbursement scenario for premium intraocular lens restrict the market growth.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Alcon, Inc. (division of Novartis AG), Johnson & Johnson, Valeant, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Rayner, EyeKon Medical, Inc., Lenstec, Inc., HumanOptics AG, STAAR Surgical, and HOYA GROUP.

The other players operating in the market include PhysIOL s.a., Calhoun Vision Center, and Oculentis GmBH.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦Premium lens segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.6%, owing to various benefits such as improved visual performance.

✦Ambulatory surgery center segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

✦In terms of volume, the U.S. accounted for more than one-fourth share of the global intraocular lens market.

✦France and Germany collectively contributed for more than one-third of the European intraocular lens market in 2016

✦Japan is the major shareholder, accounting for almost one-third of the Asia-Pacific intraocular lens market in 2016.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period owing to improvement in healthcare infrastructures and rise in expenditures in emerging markets (such as India and China) to cater to the unmet medical needs. Technological advancements to develop cost-effective devices offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

