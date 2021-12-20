NSUR Coin, 120,000 Users Strong, Now Live on PancakeSwap after Successful Initial Launch
The First and Only Deflationary, High-Utility Crypto Token Backed by a Purchase Price Protection Program, listed on most popular decentralized exchange.
There was no question that we would list on Pancake swap from day one, we expect this exchange to bring NSUR Coin to the masses and to an audience who can use the token for real-world services.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a very successful launch, NSUR Coin, the First and Only Deflationary, High-Utility Crypto Token Backed by a Purchase Price Protection Program, today announced its listing on the PancakeSwap decentralized exchange (DEX). PancakeSwap is by far the leading decentralized exchange on Binance Smart Chain, with the highest trading volumes in the market.
— Rosemary Peters, COO of NSUR Inc.
“There was no question that we would list on Pancake swap from day one,” Rosemary Peters, one of the only female founders currently in the crypto-space, declared. The NSUR Inc. COO continued, “we expect this exchange to bring NSUR Coin to the masses and to an audience who can use the token for all the real-world use cases it has.”
NSUR Coin’s initial launch wrapped up last week boasting impressive numbers with more than 120,000 users from 185 countries across the globe signing up to be part of the project offering the first and only token backed by a purchase price protection program.
Already 250 million NSUR reward tokens have been distributed. And NSUR social media channels are on fire with 32,000 followers on Twitter, nearly 40,000 active in the Telegram community and 9,000 followers on Instagram.
“The success of NSUR’s launch has been incredible,” said Mark Peters, CEO of NSUR Inc. Peters continues, “Now that we know we have a project that generated interest on its own, we’re eager to see where NSUR Coin can go being listed on one of the most popular DApps of all time that regularly clocks in over $100 million in 24-hour trading volume.”
The Binance Smart Chain is the blockchain-based initiative of Binance, the world’s largest blockchain ecosystem, and exchange. By listing on PancakeSwap, NSUR will be compatible with all tokens listed on the DEX. Moreover, as the Binance Smart Chain network supports its own token standard, BEP-20, this listing also means NSUR will be available and compatible on this blockchain network.
NSUR has much on the horizon, from the launch of the NSUR marketplace and new merchant announcements weekly, to listing on other major exchanges and upcoming announcements of high-profile partners and ambassadors. The health and wellness platform, along with its high-utility NSUR Coin token, is making waves and significant changes to the way we approach the use of crypto in health and wellness community.
ABOUT NSUR INC.:
NSUR is a high utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via the Value Protection Program. NSUR Coin is deployed on the Binance Smart Chain Blockchain. NSUR’s focus is on health and wellness. The utility token acts as a bridge between merchants who provide health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who require these items. NSUR Coin can be used to buy from the NSUR Merchant Network, that will launch with 10 retailers, and more being on-boarded regularly.
There are four aspects of NSUR Coin’s Tokenomics that make it noteworthy:
• NSUR Coin is a deflationary token, thus supply will decrease as transactions occur
• NSUR Coin is a protected token by NSUR’s Value Protection Program
• NSUR Coin is rewarding.
• NSUR Coin’s liquidity pool will be replenished with every transaction
For More Information:
Blog: https://blog.nsurcoin.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/nsurcoin
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NSURcoin
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nsurcoin/
ABOUT PANCAKESWAP:
PancakeSwap is the leading decentralized exchange on Binance Smart Chain, with the highest trading volumes in the market. PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with much lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin. Trading fees are lower than other top decentralized exchanges too, so that's a double win for you!Trade directly from your wallet app. Unlike centralized exchanges like Binance or Coinbase, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold your funds when you trade: you have 100% ownership of your own crypto.
D'Anne Mica
NSUR Inc
+1 407-739-1993
email us here