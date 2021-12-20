Disposable Medical Sensors Market Revenue Growth, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis Till 2023

The advent of disposable sensors and biosensors has played a vital role in the evolution of sensors in healthcare.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Disposable Medical Sensors Market by Product Type [Biosensors, Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Image Sensors, Accelerometers/Patient Position Sensors, Others], Placement Type [Wearable Sensors, Implantable Sensors, Ingestible Sensors, Invasive Sensors, Strip Sensors], Application [Patient Monitoring, Diagnostics, Therapeutics], and End User [Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Clinics] - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023".

The Global Disposable Medical Sensors Market was valued at $4,823 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $9,700 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2023. Disposable medical sensors are used in healthcare sector as pressure detectors, temperature sensors, image sensors, and others. These sensors aid in accurate monitoring, treatment, and diagnosis of a disease. Furthermore, they sensors play a significant role in making a medical device more safe and effective, while simplifying their operation.

The key players in the global disposable medical sensors market include Philips Healthcare, Sensirion AG Medtronic plc, Honeywell International, Inc., Smiths Group plc (Smiths Medical), STMicroelectronics, Omnivision Technologies, Inc., TE Connectivity (TE), First Sensor, and Ambu A/S. The other prominent players in the value chain include MEMSIC, Inc., Universal Biosensors, Inc., Biosensors International Group, and GeekWire, LLC.

Key Findings of the Disposable Medical Sensor Market:

The image sensor is anticipated to grow at a highest rate during the analysis period.

The U.S. was the major shareholder in the North America disposable medical sensor market, and accounted for the highest share in 2016.

The pressure sensor occupied about one-eighth share of the total disposable medical sensor market in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2017-2023.

China occupied two-ninth share of the total Asia-Pacific disposable medical sensor market in 2016, registering a high CAGR of 13.1% from 2017 to 2023.

The strip sensor segment dominated the market in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2017 to 2023.

The home care segment accounted for the two-fifth share in end user market for disposable medical sensors in 2016.

Advancements in sensor technologies and an advent of disposables and microelectronic in healthcare sector has led to the sizeable market growth. Hence, key players are nursing their next generation disposable medical sensor products, thereby expanding & evolving, generating a momentum to drive the growth of this market.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

