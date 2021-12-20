Surgical Clips Market is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2018-2026

Surgical Clips Market

Increase in number of surgical procedures play a major role in the growth of the surgical clips market.

Surgical Clips Market by Material Type (Titanium, Polymer, and Others), Type (Ligating Clips, Aneurysm Clips, and Others), by Surgery Type (Automated Surgery Clips, and Manual Surgery Clips)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Surgical Clips Market, by Material, Type, Surgery Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025," the market was valued at $4,849 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $7,322 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2026.

Surgical clip is a medical device that is used to prevent the bleeding from vessels and arteries. Growth in number of surgical procedures across the globe, rise in adoption of surgical clips, technological advancements in surgical clips, and increase in awareness of surgical clips are the major factors that drive the growth of the surgical clips market, globally. Some other factors such as, better clinical outcomes, cost effectiveness, and greater convenience, further boost the market growth. However, complications associated with surgical clips such as migration of the clips are expected to hinder the market growth.

Based on type, the surgical clips market is segmented as ligating clips, aneurysm clips, and others. Presently, the ligating clips segment dominates the global market, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. However, the aneurysm clips segment is expected to exhibit rapid growth in the market during the forecast period, due to increase in prevalence of aneurysm, and growth in demand for aneurysm clipping.

Depending on surgery type, the global surgical clips market is classified into automated surgery clips and manual surgery clips. Presently, the manual surgery clips segment is the major revenue contributor, as surgical procedures are preferably performed manually due to the cost effectiveness associated with them. However, the automated surgical clips segment is expected to experience fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, owing to growth in awareness about robotic surgeries.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Ackermann Medical GmbH & Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Grena Ltd., Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.), Lemaitre Vascular, Inc., Medtronic Plc. (Covidien Ltd.), Scanlan International, Inc., and Teleflex Incorporated.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦Based on type, the aneurysm clips segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2026.

✦Based on surgery type, the automated surgery clips segment exhibits fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2026.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.