Russia In Vitro Fertilization Market Recorded Hyper-Growth in the Future – 2028

in vitro fertilization Market

Fertility clinics and hospitals collectively contributed about three-fourths of the market revenue in 2018.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Russia In Vitro Fertilization Market by End User, Cycle Type, Type, Drug, and Mode of Administration: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026," the IVF market size in Russia was valued at $398 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $641 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2026. Non-assisted IVF cycles are projected to witness the highest growth rate from 2018 to 2026.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is an assisted reproductive technology (ART) that involves extraction of eggs, sample retrieval of sperm cells, followed by manual combination of an egg and sperm in laboratory settings to form an embryo. The embryo(s) is then transferred to the woman's uterus for further gestation.

The Russia IVF market is driven by increase in incidence of infertility cases, emergent trend of delayed pregnancies among women, technological advancements in IVF procedures, and rise in gamete donation. However, insufficient reimbursement policies related to IVF treatment are anticipated to impede this growth. Moreover, growth in interest of single parents and same-sex couples to experience parenthood through ART, especially IVF, is expected to present various opportunities for market development.

The fertility clinics segment accounted for the highest share of the Russia IVF end user market in 2018, owing to the availability of wide range of fertility treatments under a single roof and applicable government reimbursements. The donor egg IVF cycle type segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate from 2016 to 2022. However, the fresh cycle (non-donor) is projected to dominate the cycle type market.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Ava-Peter Clinic, MD Medical Group, and IVF Russia (The International Centre of The Reproductive Medicines).

The other players in the value chain include Vitrolife AB, EMD Serono, Inc., Irvine Scientific, Cooper Surgical, Inc., Cook Medical, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The fertility clinic end-user segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022 in terms of value as well as volume.

✦ICSI assisted IVF cycles dominated the Russia in vitro fertilization market, and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The donor egg IVF cycle type is expected to witness the highest growth rate in terms of value as well as volume during the forecast period.

