Ophthalmic Devices Market Growth, Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend, Demand, End User Analysis Till 2027

Increase in prevalence of eye-related diseases across the globe and adoption of global devices have boosted the growth of the global ophthalmic devices market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Ophthalmic Devices Market by Product Function [Surgical Devices (Refractive Error Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices, Cataract Surgery Devices, and Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices) Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices (Refractors, Corneal Topography Systems, Retinal Ultrasound Systems, Fundus Camera, Ophthalmoscopes, OCT, Perimeters, Slit Lamps, and Tonometer), and Vision Care Devices (Contact Lenses and Spectacles)]: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Global ophthalmic devices industry generated $53.42 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $66.71 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Novartis AG

Essilor International S.A.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

HOYA Corporation

HAAG-Streit Holding AG

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG.

Key Findings Of The Study:

By product function, the vision care devices segment dominated the market in 2019.

Depending on diagnostics devices, the optical coherence tomography systems dominated the market in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend during forecast period with a CAGR of 4.9%.

North America accounted for the largest share in 2019; however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

North America dominated the market

By region, the global ophthalmic devices market across North America held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the market. This is owing to prevalence of age-related eye diseases including macular degeneration, cataract, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy in the U.S. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027, due to presence of high population base, surge in disposable incomes, and improvement in patient awareness about advanced ophthalmic devices.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

