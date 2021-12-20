Cosmetic Implants Market Exhaustive Analysis with USD $ 10.70 Billion, Highest CAGR till 2026

Cosmetic Implants Market

Cosmetic Implants Market by Product Implant (Dental, Root Form Dental, Plate Form Dental, Breast, Silicone gel filled breast, Saline filled breast, Facial, Buttock, Calf, Penile, Ear, Pectoral)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cosmetic Implants Market by Product Implant (Dental, Root Form Dental, Plate Form Dental, Breast, Silicone gel-filled breast, Saline-filled breast, Facial, Buttock, Calf, Penile, Ear, Pectoral,), Raw Material (Polymers, Metals, Ceramics, and Biomaterials) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Cosmetic implants are available in various shapes and sizes to suit the body contour of patients and used in dentistry, breast augmentation surgeries and face reconstructive surgeries. In addition, cosmetic implants are also used to enhance the shape of buttocks, calf, and pectoral regions. The dental implants segment accounted for a major market share in 2015, owing to the wide adoption in the tooth replacement procedures and their ability to help in the preservation of the natural tooth structure. Facial implants (chin implants, jaw implants, cheek implants, nasal implants, eyelid implants, and injectable implants) was the second dominating segment in cosmetic implant market with more than one-fourth share in 2018.

Geographically, North America accounted for major market share in 2015, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increased adoption of cosmetic implants to improve aesthetic looks, rise in geriatric population (cosmetic implants reverse the process of ageing), and increase in prevalence of road accidents and trauma cases.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Allergan plc, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., GC Aesthetics plc, Institut Straumann AG, Johnson & Johnson, 3M Company, Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Sientra Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦In 2019, dental implantswas the leading segment, accounting for around half of the overall market revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

✦Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of 9.6%.

✦The pectoral implants market is projected to reach $127 million by 2022.

✦The buttocksimplants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6%.

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

