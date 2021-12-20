The U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market Growth Buoyed by Higher Success Rates: Latest Study by AMR

U.S. Advanced Wound Care Industry

Rise in prevalence of diabetes, obesity, and chronic wounds across the U.S. are the major driving factors that are projected to boost the market growth

The U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market by Product (Infection Management, Exudate Management, Active Wound Care, Therapy Devices), Application (Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market generated $3.35 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $4.96 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Growth in ageing population and rise in number of patients suffering from obesity, diabetes, and chronic conditions drive the growth of the U.S. advanced wound care market. However, high cost associated with advanced wound care products restrains the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements to treat the complex wounds is expected to provide new growth opportunities for the market players in the near future.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the U.S. advanced wound care market based on product, application, and age group.

Based on product, the therapy devices segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the active wound care segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the chronic wounds segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.1% from 2020 to 2027.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

3M (Acelity Inc.), Adynxx, Inc., B Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group Plc, Essity AB (BSN Medical GmbH), Integra Lifesciences (Derma sciences), Investor AB (Mölnlycke Health Care AB), Johnson & Johnson, Medline Industries, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Organogenesis Holdings Inc., and Smith & Nephew Plc.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report) Paul Hartmann, Human Biosciences Inc., Kinetic Concept, Inc., and Mimedx Group.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦By product, the active wound care segment is expected to experience rapid growth, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027.

✦By application, the chronic wounds segment dominated the U.S. advanced wound care market in 2019 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

✦Depending on end user, the hospitals segment held more than 50% of the U.S. advanced wound care market in 2019, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

✦By skin substitutes, the allografts segment held the major share in the market in 2019, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

