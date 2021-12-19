Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Brick) Offense: 600 block of E Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Brick) offense that occurred on Sunday, December 19 2021, in the 600 block of E Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:06 am, the suspect approached the victims, an adult male and a juvenile female, from behind at the listed location. The suspect then assaulted two of the victims with a brick. The suspect then fled the scene and was later apprehended by responding officers. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

On Sunday, December 19, 2021, 44 year-old Jerome Razor, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Brick).

