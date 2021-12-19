Visit by elite Olympians demonstrates Central Government’s strong support of Macao

MACAU, December 19 - The visit to Macao of the Delegation of Elite National Olympic Athletes would further reinforce the patriotic spirit of the Macao public, and inspire young locals, including athletes, to strive for success and be unceasing in their endeavours.

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms Ao Ieong U, made the remarks during the welcoming reception hosted by the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government.

The delegation was visiting to celebrate the anniversary of the establishment of the MSAR. The visit – coming at a festive time of year – demonstrated the Central Government’s strong support of, and care for, Macao, enabling the city’s public to share in the thrill of the athletes’ success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, noted Ms Ao Ieong.

Macao’s sports sector had seen significant development in terms of competitive sports and sport-for-all programmes, said Ms Ao Ieong. Such achievements reflected the long-term support and care of the country for Macao, added the Secretary.

Also delivering a speech at the reception was the Head of the Delegation of Elite National Olympic Athletes, Ms Yang Ning, who is Deputy Director of the General Administration of Sport of China.

The success of the Chinese team at the summer Olympic Games was the result of the firm leadership of the Communist Party of China, and of the State Council, said Ms Yang. Such success was also thanks to the strong support of socialism with Chinese characteristics, as well as support from across the country, including from the Macao public. The visit to Macao of the Olympians – occurring at the time of an ongoing COVID-19 alert – was a way of thanking the Macao public for its support and goodwill, and was a way of sharing with Macao the thrill and glory of the nation’s performance at the summer Olympic Games, added Ms Yang.

In 2025, Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao would co-organise the 15th National Games. The General Administration of Sport would spare no effort to support this landmark occasion. The arrangement was a major step initiated by the Central Government to support Macao’s socio-economic development, and would also advance the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, said Ms Yang.

The General Administration of Sport would also join hands with the Macao public, in welcoming the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, said Ms Yang.

Approximately 150 guests attended the welcoming reception for the delegation. They included: Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Ms Yan Zhichan; Deputy Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the MSAR, Ms Wang Dong; Deputy Commander of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Macao Garrison, Mr Dai Jinsong; members of the Sports Council; and members of the community.

At the reception, Ms Gong Lijiao (Athletics - women's shot-put) and Mr Wang Yilyu (Badminton - mixed doubles) received a cheque for 14 million Hong Kong dollars on behalf of the delegation. The sum was donated by the following groups and individuals: the Henry Fok Foundation (5 million Hong Kong dollars); the Sports Foundation (4 million Hong Kong dollars); the Macau Chinese Enterprises Association (2 million Hong Kong dollars); the family of Mr Ma Man Kei (2 million Hong Kong dollars); and the Bank of China Macau Branch (1 million Hong Kong dollars).