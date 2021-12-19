Submit Release
News Search

There were 81 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,548 in the last 365 days.

Carper Statement on the Passing of Former Senator Johnny Isakson

DELAWARE, December 19 - WILMINGTON, Del.? – U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) released the following statement today after learning of the passing of former Senator Johnny Isakson:

“I’ve often heard President Biden say: ‘Just because someone is your opponent, doesn’t mean they have to be your enemy.’ Johnny Isakson and I may have disagreed about issues in the Senate, but he was always my friend—he was everybody’s friend. I’m heartbroken for his wife Dianne, and my thoughts are with her and the rest of his family during this difficult time.”

###

You just read:

Carper Statement on the Passing of Former Senator Johnny Isakson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.