Carper Statement on the Passing of Former Senator Johnny Isakson

DELAWARE, December 19 - WILMINGTON, Del.? – U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) released the following statement today after learning of the passing of former Senator Johnny Isakson:

“I’ve often heard President Biden say: ‘Just because someone is your opponent, doesn’t mean they have to be your enemy.’ Johnny Isakson and I may have disagreed about issues in the Senate, but he was always my friend—he was everybody’s friend. I’m heartbroken for his wife Dianne, and my thoughts are with her and the rest of his family during this difficult time.”

###