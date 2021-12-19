3 Monkeys Inflatables Now Offering Holiday Party Rentals for Indoor Events

Festive Selection Includes Bounce House Rentals, Holiday Express Trackless Trains, and More

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 19, 2021 -- 3 Monkeys Inflatables is pleased to share that they are now offering holiday party rentals for indoor events and parties at schools, colleges, homes, or community halls. These party rental specialists are now geared up for the holiday season with a wide variety of holiday rentals for Christmas, New Year, and everything in between. Customers can now choose the ultimate holiday party package at just $1200 which includes the Holiday Express Trackless Train, Little Snowie, Christmas Wonderland, and Christmas Arch. This themed event package will sure ring in the holidays much earlier.



The Holiday Express SANTA Train Conductor

The Christmas Arch welcomes the guests for the colorful celebrations. The Christmas Wonderland Toddler inflatable is a bounce house rental with pop-up surprises for children. This inflatable comes in vibrant seasonal colors such as red, green, white, and blue. The huge entryway, a beautiful chimney, a large smiling snowman welcome the kids into the house. The popups, crawl through areas, and climbing areas make this bounce house an adventurous one. There are exciting elements such as the Santa with his sleigh, candy canes, and a slide too.

The Holiday Express Trackless Train is an electric train rental perfect for kids and adults. The train comes with safety features such as seat belts and continuous reminders from the conductor to the passengers to keep their hands, legs, and personal belonging in the cart during the journey. The train will also play special holiday-themed music throughout the ride. The train conductor is none other than Santa who makes it a joyous ride for the little children. The Holiday Express Trackless Train is also decorated with Christmas lights, garlands, and wreaths to create a magical experience.

The Little Snowies are the snow-making machines that transform the entire party into a real-time winter party with snow. There is no better way to make the holidays special than to bring the snow indoors. Kids will surely have loads of fun playing under the snow and making beautiful memories. There are several other bounce house rentals, holiday party rentals, and entertainment rentals such as obstacle courses, giant games, dunk tanks, lawn games, waterslides, and more.

Complete the party arrangements with tents, tables, chairs, and concession machines. The entire setup will be taken care of by the 3 Monkeys staff members. The party rentals will be delivered in advance to get the party started faster. Once the party is over, the team will dismantle the equipment and transport it back to the warehouse. These event rental specialists also offer catering and picnic food packages. They come up with the best of food, beverages, snacks and deserts along with setting up the spread and serving food to the guests. Plan a holiday party today with 3 Monkeys Inflatables.

About 3 Monkeys Inflatables

3 Monkeys Inflatables offers bounce house rentals, inflatables, and party rental equipment for graduation parties, corporate, community, college, school, and church events. They currently serve customers in different locations in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

