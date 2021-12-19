Submit Release
News Search

There were 71 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,544 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 900 Block of I (Eye) Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, December 17, 2021, in the 900 block of I (Eye) Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 11:25 pm, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims property. Three other suspects then approached the victims and took property from them. The suspects then fled the scene. A short time later, the suspects were apprehended and a firearm was recovered.

 

On Monday, December 6, 2021, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, a 14 year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC, a 17 year-old juvenile male and a 16 year-old juvenile male, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

 

 

###

 

You just read:

Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 900 Block of I (Eye) Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.