Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 900 Block of I (Eye) Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, December 17, 2021, in the 900 block of I (Eye) Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:25 pm, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims property. Three other suspects then approached the victims and took property from them. The suspects then fled the scene. A short time later, the suspects were apprehended and a firearm was recovered.

On Monday, December 6, 2021, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, a 14 year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC, a 17 year-old juvenile male and a 16 year-old juvenile male, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

###