Arrest Made in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 1900 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Friday, December 17, 2021 in the in the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:26 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect acted as if he had a weapon and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspect took property from the victim and then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Friday, December 17, 2021, 54 year-old Alem Abebe, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear).

