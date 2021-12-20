Heisenberg II Announces 2022 Strategic Alignment with the American Association of Provider Compensation Professionals
EINPresswire.com/ -- Heisenberg II, the industry-leading provider compensation and contract management technology solution from Hallmark Health Care Solutions (“HHCS”), is proud to announce its continued support of and collaboration with the American Association of Provider Compensation Professionals (“AAPCP”).
As a strategic partner, HHCS will produce industry-leading thought leadership and educational content for AAPCP members. This will include sharing insider knowledge of innovative technology, as it relates to provider compensation and contract management, through webinars, lunch-and-learns, member-only articles and small group discussions.
“We are thrilled to continue our established alliance with the AAPCP to pursue a shared mission of helping provider compensation professionals achieve greater success in their roles,” says Dave Butcher, Senior Vice President at HHCS. “Together, we can offer resources, tools, and opportunities that AAPCP members can use to drive measurably better compensation-related outcomes."
The healthcare industry is expected to see a shortage of over 90,000 physicians by 2025 and estimated annual losses of $227,000 per employed physician due to the pandemic, reduced productivity, and rising expenses. This makes well-designed and executed compensation programs a key element of any forward-looking financial strategy.
“Given the challenges that healthcare organizations and provider compensation professionals face today, and the importance of continued innovation in the provider compensation space, HHCS makes a natural partner for our organization,” says AAPCP Board Chair Alex Krouse. “Advanced technology will be critical to future success in a field where organizations are used to spreadsheets, manual processes, and the struggle of disparate systems. HHCS offers industry-leading expertise and future-ready solutions.”
About Hallmark Health Care Solutions
Hallmark Health Care Solutions (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, and health care. HHCS is ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. The company’s software solutions are used by over 50,000 health care professionals in more than 1,000 health care facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered tens of millions of dollars in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technology.
HHCS’ technology solutions include Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution and Einstein II, a workforce deployment and vendor management solution. For more information, visit https://www.heisenbergii.com and https://www.einsteinii.com.
About American Association of Provider Compensation Professionals
American Association of Provider Compensation Professionals (AAPCP) is the leading non-profit community for professionals who lead, manage, and advise organizations on provider compensation and contracting processes, including all forms of health care organizations (health systems, hospitals, medical groups, and other ventures). It focuses on closely working with industry leaders - and through sponsorship opportunities, offers excellent exposure to its partners, along with exciting discounts on products and services. Members of the AAPCP hail from 600+ hospitals and 90+ health platforms.
