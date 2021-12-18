When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Bosket Bread Company LLC of Leavenworth, Washington is recalling 54 units total of the 15 bread products, because it may contain undeclared soy, wheat, milk, sesame, or egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy, wheat, milk, sesame, egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Bosket Bread’s affected products were distributed to Dan’s Food Market, Sage Mt. Foods, and Rhubarb Market in Leavenworth, WA and Wenatchee, WA. The last date of distribution is December 15, 2021 and products have 6-day shelf life if keep at room temperature.

The affected bread products are packaged in plastic bags with the black Bosket Bread logo sticker on the front. There are no UPC, lot code, or date on packages.

There has been no illness have been reported to date.

Product Name Contains Allergens Brand Net Wt 8 Grain Bread Wheat, Soy, Milk Bosket Bread ranqe from 1-1 .5 lbs Baguettes Wheat Bosket Bread range from 1-1 .5 lbs Sourdough Dinner Rolls Wheat Bosket Bread range from 1-1 .5 lbs Rosemary Bread Wheat Bosket Bread range from 1-1 .5 lbs Ciabatta Loaves Wheat Bosket Bread range from 1-1 .5 lbs Cinnamon Bread Wheat, Soy, Milk, Egg Bosket Bread range from 1-1.5 lbs Cinnamon Rolls Wheat, Soy, Milk, Egg Bosket Bread range from 1-1 .5 lbs Country Loaf Wheat Bosket Bread range from 1-1 .5 lbs Brioche Dinner Rolls Wheat, Soy, Milk, Egg Bosket Bread range from 1-1 .5 lbs English Muffin Bread Wheat Bosket Bread range from 1-1 .5 lbs Hotdog Buns Wheat, Soy, Milk, Egg Bosket Bread range from 1-1 .5 lbs Jalapeno Cheese Bread Wheat, Milk, Egg Bosket Bread range from 1-1.5 lbs Olive Bread (Kalamata olives) Wheat Bosket Bread range from 1-1 .5 lbs Sesame Buns Wheat, Soy, Milk, Egg, Sesame Bosket Bread range from 1-1.5 lbs Sourdough Bread Wheat Bosket Bread range from 1-1.5 lbs

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Washington Department of Agriculture.

Customers with a soy, wheat, milk, egg, or sesame allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected products are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it, or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the Bosket Bread Company at (509) 433-0016 or email to SALES@BOSKETBREAD.COM during the hours of 8:00-3:00pm PST.