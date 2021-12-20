UCONN Shuts Down Play About Police Brutality for "Covid Caution" While Other Campus Events are Allowed to Proceed

Briana Bellinger-Dawson playing the role of "Mother" attempting to resurrect lifeless bodies in ACT II of Food for the Gods Casey Wortham playing the role of "Girl" The play begins with images of murdered Black men projected across the character's body. Actor, Omar Noel, playing the role of Frank Embree as he welcomes Troy Davis to the Dinner Party of Food for the Gods.

Students question if "Covid Safety" is being used to cover up the school's real reasons for not allowing the socio-political play to be seen by the public.

If this were really about covid safety, it seems classes and other campus events would have been shut down as well; but this play was the only thing canceled.” — Nehprii Amenii

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Even those fortunate enough to get a ticket to The Connecticut Repertory Theatre’s sold-out run of “Food for the Gods'' weren't able to see it. All of its performances for the paying public were canceled. Director Nehprii Amenii was given a condition that would have kept a portion of the play about police brutality and racialized violence from audience viewing. While the University of Connecticut claimed COVID cautions, students were still permitted to attend in-person classes and sold-out sporting events. Thus, Amenii and members of the production are questioning the real reasons for why this socially distanced, socio-political play was canceled.“Food for the Gods” was slated to open Dec. 3, with an already sold-out run. At the beginning of the production’s opening week, a student from the show’s cast tested positive for COVID. To ensure safety for the cast and crew, the company decided to take a pause for the scheduled dress rehearsal and preview on , and to postpone opening night on Dec. 3 to ensure that the remainder of the cast tested negative throughout the incubation period.In spring of this year, Amenii and the student design team were presented with the challenge of mounting the audience-immersive production with all COVID safety parameters in place. Scenic designer, Kelly Daigneault, rose to the task by designing an immersive set that would allow for six feet of social distancing throughout the show and masks were incorporated as a part of the costume designs.As the remainder of the cast tested negative for the week, on opening night, the company resumed with a refresher rehearsal without an audience. Amenii was told the production could proceed with an audience on the following day, as long as social distancing protocols could be implemented as a part of the show. "It was not a problem," said Amenii "the socially distanced ground plans had been approved months prior, and were presented to show that all COVID guidelines were already built into the design of the production." Shortly after that, in a puzzling turn of events, Amenii was given the condition that the show would only be granted an audience if patrons were required to go immediately from the lobby directly to house seating. For the immersive production, this new condition would mean prohibiting the entire second act of the play from being seen by the audience. It was a condition to which Amenii could not agree.“A production that took seven months to design and weeks to install—with lighting instruments, speaker placements and scenic builds—cannot simply be redesigned within hours on opening night. In addition to that,” Amenii said, “the terms presented to me, to alter the play, would have been in direct violation to the script that was licensed.”The section of the play that audience members would have been prevented from viewing contained the stories of murdered Black men and a listing of the names from the playwright of “the 120 Black people (in the United States) executed without trial, by police, security guards, and self-appointed law enforcers from Jan. 1-June 30.”"I wrote a message to the dean, detailing out how all COVID protocols were already adhered to and asking for alternative solutions. I also informed her that the request for me to alter the script was an illegal request." Instead of Amenii receiving a response, two hours later, Anne D'Alleva, dean of the UCONN School of Fine Arts, claimed a new directive from the university’s Student Health and Wellness. She stated: “They are not satisfied that contact tracing has had sufficient time to operate. Therefore, we are not permitted to enable the ‘Food for the Gods’ company to assemble today. There is no room for us to negotiate this directive, as medical advice.”After D’Alleva’s directive was issued, the theater was locked. Amenii and the actors were not permitted to gather.The following day, the students received another notice from D'Alleva on behalf of SHaW. She said that in “efforts to keep one another safe … all scheduled performances are canceled.” No contingency plans for the show were offered. She also said “At the same time, SHaW has advised us that there is no scientific or medical advice against continuing in-person classes and other in-person work.”The students of the show and dramatic arts department wrote letters in protest and are questioning what the real reasons are behind the sold-out run of the play being suddenly shut down. With one student having said “this decision to cancel is not about COVID” and that “Things just aren’t adding up.” They are demanding answers to some of their questions. Here are just some of the questions each raised by individual students of the production:“Why is there such an aggressive response to one particular COVID case when the university has seen many since returning to in-person classes?”“Why is it safe for the same students of the production to gather together for in-person class with one another but unsafe to gather to perform this show?”“Why was the show canceled without first notifying the writer and director?”“How is the university allowing gatherings of close to 10,000 spectators in a basketball arena, not to mention thousands of UCONN’s very own students to be not socially distanced and unmasked, but won’t allow a masked performance with a limited audience of 24 people to attend a socially distanced performance?”"If this were really about covid safety," Says Amenii, " it seems classes and other campus events would have been shut down as well; but this play was the only thing canceled."One student, Nyree Pajaro, created a petition at change.org demanding fair treatment. The petition can be found here. In response to students' protest, the university granted the production permission to resume for its last two days of the intended run—allowing the university to photograph the production. However, these performances were only open to UCONN faculty, staff, and students. Connecticut Repertory Theatre’s “Food for the Gods" was not shown to the public.

