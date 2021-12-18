Bong Go lauds candidates who intend to continue programs initiated by the Duterte admin; says 'continuity' important for pandemic recovery

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go commended candidates in the upcoming 2022 elections who expressed intent to continue the legacy programs and projects of the Duterte Administration. He however clarified that President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to pick a presidentiable to endorse.

"Salamat po sa pagbabanggit na willing po kayong ipagpatuloy, lalung-lalo na po 'yung mga magagandang programa," said Go in an ambush interview after personally attending the Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa Program dispatch activity at the BP2 Depot in Diliman, Quezon City on Thursday, December 16.

While the president has yet to choose a presidential contender to support, Go assured that Duterte has been keenly evaluating all of the candidates and will support whoever can continue his initiatives towards providing a more comfortable life for Filipinos amid the ongoing pandemic.

"As of today, sa pagkakaalam ko, wala pa po siyang napipisil. Pero syempre knowing the President, nag-aano na po 'yan tinitingnan niya, pinagmamasdan niya ang lahat," said Go.

"I cannot speak on behalf of the President, pero pinag-aaralan nang mabuti ng ating mahal na Pangulo kung sino po sa mga kandidato 'yung makakapagpatuloy ng magagandang program niya," he added.

The senator said again that he will support the candidate supported by Duterte, particularly someone who can continue the positive changes that the current administration has initiated.

"Sa ngayon nag-aantay po ako kay Pangulong Duterte kung sino po 'yung kanyang susuportahan," said Go.

"Ako naman personally, kung sino po 'yung pinakamalapit sa makapagpatuloy ng magagandang programa ni Pangulong Duterte," he added.

Meanwhile, Go said that Duterte will focus on the country's pandemic efforts in the final months of his term as president, citing this as one of the reasons for Duterte's withdrawal of his senatorial bid.

"Kailangan ni Pangulo na tumutok dito sa ating COVID response. 'Yan po ang tututukan ni Pangulong Duterte sa mga susunod na anim na buwan," said Go.

"'Yun nga po ang isa sa rason na hindi siya tumakbo. Unang-una, pamilya at makapag-focus po siya sa kanyang trabaho bilang Pangulo at wala na pong burden of campaigning para sa kanyang kandidatura," he added.

As the election season nears and with the detection of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the country, Go then appealed for continued observance of health protocols especially in public gatherings.

"Ako po'y nakikiusap sa mga kandidato, sumunod tayo sa mga health protocols. Isipin po natin ang kapakanan at kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino, buhay po nila ang nakataya dito," said Go.

"At baka nga po sabi ko nga wala tayong pulitikang pag-uusapan kung hindi natin malampasan ito at tumaas 'yung kaso, magkaka-lockdown," he cautioned.