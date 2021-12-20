Filters Market Business Strategies Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, Challenges and Analysis Through 2027

Reports And Data

The global Filters market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.8% from USD 74.36 billion in 2019 to USD 108.61 billion in 2027

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Filters market is forecast to reach USD 108.61 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand for filters from various end-use industries, such as industrial, manufacturing, and automotive, is driving the demand for the product. An increasing focus on strict environmental regulations is also leading to higher consumption of filters, thus, driving demand for the market. The automotive industry is witnessing a high growth rate around the world due to factors like booming populations and increasing disposable incomes. Filters are used in the automotive industry in various applications, such as oil intake, emission filtration, and cabin air. Market growth is expected for the product due to the growth of the automotive industry. Growth in environmental issues, such as water and air pollution due to rapid industrialization and urbanization, is leading to an increased demand for water and air filtration systems.

Growth of the manufacturing sector, along with investments in wastewater treatment and power generation, is also expected to lead to a surge in demand for the product. Fluctuating supply of raw materials hampers the demand for the product, as various raw materials are used in the production of filters, such as paper, cotton, synthetic textiles, and fibers. Also, metals such as steel and iron and rubber, plastics, and chemicals are used in the production of filters.

Key participants include MAHLE GmbH, Denso Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Pall Corporation, Mann+Hummel, Donaldson Company, Inc., Cummins, Inc., Clarcor, Inc., Brita International, and Affinia Group Intermediate Holdings, Inc., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Air filters occupied 23.4% of the market share in 2019. These find applications in engines and building ventilation systems. Due to rising air pollution, many new players have started manufacturing air purifiers. In countries such as India, pollution is ever-growing due to rapid urbanization and industrialization. This is leading to a high growth rate of the air filters segment.

Offline Stores occupied 70.2% of the market share in 2019. Consumers have traditionally preferred to purchase the product online due to the product being a high involvement. Consumers like to physically check the product before buying, to make sure that it fits their requirements. This factor is leading to growth in the offline segment.

Utilities are forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period, the highest among all segments. This is primarily due to the government initiatives to increase industrialization and urbanization, especially in the developing countries of the Asia-Pacific and South America regions. Increasing living standards and changing customer lifestyles are expected to lead to higher growth in the future.

Europe occupied the second largest market share of 27.5% in 2019. This is majorly due to the increasing number of regulations put up by the government to minimize the emission levels from automobiles and industries. The growth in the automotive industry is expected to drive growth for the Filters Market in the region.

In Germany, nearly 6 Million cars are manufactured every year. Major players involved in automobile manufacturing as also based in the country. The automotive industry is one of the premium manufacturing hubs, and the industry's growth is leading to a higher demand for filters in Germany. Also, increasing focus on better quality of water and air is expected to lead to a higher demand for filters in the country.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Filters market on the basis of product, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fluid Filters

ICE Filters

Air Filters

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Offline Stores

Online Stores

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Motor Vehicles

Consumer Goods

Utilities

Industrial and Manufacturing

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Key questions answered

✬ What will be the Filters market size?

✬ What are the new opportunities in Filters Industry?

✬ What is the Industry share?

✬ What is the targeted audience for Filters?

✬ Which are the top Manufacturers in the market?

✬ How the rivalry goes in the future?

✬ Which are the leading countries in Filters Market?

✬ What are the challenges faced in the future?

✬ Which new Challenges Will Filters Market face in the future?

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Filters Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Filters Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market driver’s analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing automotive demand

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for water treatment processes

4.2.2.3. Growing air filtration industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Nanoparticle exposure

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

