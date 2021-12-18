Sheréa VéJauan Launches Virtual Goal Boot Camp to Help Participants Achieve Their 2022 Goals
A One-Year Virtual Personal Goal Achievement Course that empowers you to dream, plan, and take immediate action toward your goals.
I want to make sure The Goals Journal is not just an idea, but one that we do together as friends and family that provides one another with accountability”RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Goal Setters Club is launching The 2022 Goal Slayers Boot Camp - A One-Year Virtual Personal Goal Achievement Course that empowers you to dream, plan, and take immediate action toward your goals. Each year, the Boot Camp begins on January 1st, with participants focusing on twelve different life goals through a simple seven-step process.
— Sheréa VéJauan
Registration is open now at www.GoalSlayersBootcamp.com
The Goal Setter's Club co-founder Sheréa VéJauan is the author of The 2021 Goals Journal, which released its tenth-anniversary edition this year. Since the Annual Goals Journal is divided into 12 categories, the Goal Slayers Boot Camp will be broken down into 12 modules.
The Boot Camp focuses on a different topic every month, such as health and fitness, relationships, money, and home. It will also feature challenges such as a vegan challenge and a juice challenge. The Goal Slayers University portal will provide participants with access to all lessons and worksheets.
Additionally, the portal offers eBooks and downloads such as "Sherea VeJauan's 2022 Goals Journal," "The 2022 Weekly Planner," "Sheréa VéJauan's 2022 Recommended Reading for Goal Setters and Achievers," and "Sheréa VéJauan's 50 Tips on How To Successfully Achieve Your 2022 Goals."
VéJauan says The Goal Slayers Boot Camp takes goal achievement to the next level. "I want to make sure The Goals Journal is not just an idea, but one that we do together as friends and family that provides one another with accountability," she says, "People will do even better with their goals when they take advantage of the extra elements The Bootcamp offers."
Each month, VéJauan will meet with participants during a live video accountability session via Zoom. Additionally, there will be weekly goal strategy emails, a private social media group for special events and updates, and members-only discounts on books, courses, and coaching. "Our online community is where participants can network with me and with other like-minded, goal-setting individuals, all sharing the same passion for excellence and growth."
The Goal Setter's Club (http://goalsettersclub.com) is a coaching organization that specializes in goal-setting exploration, plan implementation, and purpose attainment. The organization offers virtual group coaching programs, workshops, live events, online courses, and products on goal-setting and achieving. VéJauan is also a coach, trainer, and speaker with The John C. Maxwell Team.
Sheréa VéJauan (Pronounced shuh-RAY VAY-jahn) is an entrepreneur, podcast host and workshop presenter. She is a published author of over eleven books and journals. She is the co-founder of The Goal Setter’s Club - a coaching organization that specializes in goal-setting exploration, plan implementation, and purpose attainment. Sheréa is also a Certified Coach, Trainer, and Speaker with the John C. Maxwell Team and certified DISC Behavioral Analyst. She resides in Southern California, a devoted wife of thirty years and mother to three adult children. Visit her at ShereaVejauan.com
