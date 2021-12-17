Celebrations to mark 22nd anniversary of Macao SAR

MACAU, December 17 - The Government is holding a series of events enabling the people of Macao to celebrate with the authorities the 22nd anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

A highlight of the celebrations – on Monday (20 December), the day of the anniversary – is a flag-raising ceremony at Golden Lotus Square at 8am. It will be broadcast live by the television service of Teledifusão de Macau (TDM).

There will also be a reception at 9.30am hosted by the Macao SAR Government at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

On Monday, the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau is to offer to the public a commemorative postmarking service, at a temporary counter at Macao Post’s Senado Square headquarters from 9am to 3pm. Commemorative envelopes to mark the anniversary will also be available for purchase, at 3 patacas each.