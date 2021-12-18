Macao Light Festival keeps shining in celebration of the 22nd Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR

MACAU, December 18 - “Macao Light Festival 2021 – Travellers from Mars” continues to dazzle different communities as the Light up Macao Drone Gala glitters upon the night sky. Both organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the concurrent extravaganzas offer mesmerizing nocturnal entertainment on festive holidays and double the joy in celebration of the 22nd Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region.

Two projection mapping shows on Macao Peninsula

Among the four themed projection mapping shows of the Macao Light Festival 2021, two are held on Macao Peninsula. A performance team from Changsha as a UNESCO Creative City of Media Arts presents “Original Flavour of Macao” at Macao Science Center as a new place to experience projection mapping in the city, whereas the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin presents “We” at Largo do Pagode do Bazar in Central District.

Synergy with drone shows for double entertainment

Inaugurated on the same day with the Macao Light Festival, the Light up Macao Drone Gala takes place above Nam Van Lake every Saturday in December and on the Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR. For spectators’ kind attention, the schedule of the shows may be subject to weather conditions. The Macao Light Festival also covers Anim’Arte NAM VAN, Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre and the Promenade between both locations, drawing many residents and visitors to the vicinity of Nam Van Lake for the dual entertainment experience.

Colorful light installations and interactive games

Fun for the young and old

Besides projection mapping shows, colorful light installations and fun-filled interactive games also attract residents and visitors, kids and families into communities for immersive experience and photo opportunities. There are interactive games such as “Party with Aliens” at the seaside of Macao Science Center and “Rock Climbing Challenge” at Anim’Arte NAM VAN, and light installations including “Magic Mirror” at Anim’Arte NAM VAN, “Wonders of the Sea” at Barra Pier and “Marine Conservation” at No. 1 Pier among others. All the above are hotspots for selfie and check-in on social media.

Spectacles of light just around the corner for festive memories

Lighting up 17 locations across seven local districts, “Macao Light Festival 2021 – Travellers from Mars” is held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. from 4 December 2021 until 2 January 2022 (the last projection mapping show starts at 9:50 p.m. per night), to create sparkling memories for residents and visitors on numerous festive holidays including the Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR, winter solstice, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Festival program and adjustment info on website

Please visit MGTO’s website for Macao Light Festival 2021 for the program and related arrangements. The schedule of the projection mapping show in Coloane is adjusted on Christmas’s Eve. For the latest information, please visit the website (mlf.macaotourism.gov.mo) and MGTO’s official Wechat ID.

Pandemic prevention measures

A range of pandemic prevention measures are adopted for Macao Light Festival 2021. Entrances and exits are set up for the designated areas for the Festival with implementation of crowd management measures. According to the actual situation on site, audience can line up for admission and are required to present their valid Macao Health Code in green color, undergo temperature checks and maintain at least one-meter social distance, in addition to wearing masks throughout the time on site. Venue codes are also posted on site for spectators to scan through the mobile app of Macao Health Code for itinerary record. MGTO is closely monitoring the pandemic situation and will rigorously comply with Health Bureau’s pertinent guidelines to make prompt arrangements in accord.