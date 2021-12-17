Prime Minister thanks President of Senate of France for support and solidarity with Lithuania

LITHUANIA, December 17 - On 17 December 2021, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has met with President of the Senate of the French Republic Gérard Larcher to discuss the Lithuanian-French bilateral relations, the COVID-19 pandemic developments, the European energy independence, Lukashenko’s hybrid attack at the EU’s external borders, Russia’s security threats, and EU’s response to economic pressure from third countries.

Ingrida Šimonytė has welcomed the close bilateral relations and thanked France for its contribution to the enhanced security of NATO’s eastern flank, while informing about Lithuania’s decision to participate in the French-led Task Force Takuba (Sahel).

The Prime Minister has talked about Lithuania’s challenges in countering the Belarus regime-sponsored hybrid attack, where the regime manipulates the highly sensitive issue of migration and uses live human beings, including women and children. ‘We highly appreciate the quick response, solidarity and practical support from our European partners and EU institutions in counteracting such pressure,’ said Ingrida Šimonytė. According to the Prime Minister, in view of the increasing repressions from the Belarusian regime and the draconian sentencing of political prisoners, the EU cannot deviate from its basic demands—the release of all political prisoners and holding new democratic elections.

Ingrida Šimonytė has expressed concern about Russia’s actions and military blackmail against Ukraine and the West. ‘We cannot allow dictators to think that such behaviour will pay off,’ said the Prime Minister.

The parties have also discussed the relations with China and the economic pressure on Lithuania. Ingrida Šimonytė has thanked the President of the Senate for the support and expressed a strong trust that the EU will continue its principled stance as regards the response to economic violence from third countries, putting in place appropriate legal mechanisms as early as possible. According to Ingrida Šimonytė, the EU should act in unison and solidarity in its relations with China, and a meaningful discussion is possible only in the 27+ 1 format.