Submit Release
News Search

There were 692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,169 in the last 365 days.

Abandoned: Why California's Judiciary Walked Away From a 5-Year-Old, $6.5M Courthouse

It was once the crown jewel of California’s courthouse construction program: a $6.5 million single-courtroom hall of justice in the Eastern Sierra, designed with the novel purpose of serving residents in two rural counties. Twelve years later, however, those doors are now locked due to budget cuts and a hoped-for growth in population and filings that never came.

You just read:

Abandoned: Why California's Judiciary Walked Away From a 5-Year-Old, $6.5M Courthouse

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.