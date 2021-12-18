Submit Release
News Search

There were 692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,170 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3500 Block of Albert Irvin Cassell Place, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in the 3500 block of Albert Irvin Cassell Place, Northeast.

 

At approximately 10:14 pm, the suspect approached the victims, who were seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and shot towards the victims. The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

 

On Thursday, December 16, 2021, 41 year-old Dakia Thomas, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3500 Block of Albert Irvin Cassell Place, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.