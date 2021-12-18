Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3500 Block of Albert Irvin Cassell Place, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in the 3500 block of Albert Irvin Cassell Place, Northeast.

At approximately 10:14 pm, the suspect approached the victims, who were seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and shot towards the victims. The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

On Thursday, December 16, 2021, 41 year-old Dakia Thomas, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

