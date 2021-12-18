Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery and Armed Kidnapping (Knife) Offense: 400 Block of Q Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery and Armed Kidnapping (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, December 12, 2021, in the 400 block of Q Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:30 pm, two suspects, armed with a knife, approached the victim at the listed location and demanded property from the victim. The suspects then forced the victim to walk to several ATMs to withdraw US currency. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/wwLdCgEJ-zg

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.