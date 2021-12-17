SB757 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Natural Resources and Energy - 2021-12-17

WISCONSIN, December 17 - An Act to amend 196.374 (2) (a) 1. and 196.374 (3) (b) 1.; and to create 196.374 (1) (gm), 196.374 (2) (a) 2. f. and 196.374 (3) (f) 5. of the statutes; Relating to: Focus on Energy inclusion of programs promoting energy efficiency and renewable energy measures for low-income households. (FE)