Submit Release
News Search

There were 699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,173 in the last 365 days.

Procurement Begins For Prince Albert Victoria Hospital Expansion And Redevelopment

CANADA, December 17 - Released on December 17, 2021

The expansion and redevelopment of Prince Albert Victoria Hospital (PAVH) is one step closer. The Government of Saskatchewan has released a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the project, which will provide residents of Prince Albert and northern Saskatchewan improved and expanded access to health services closer to home. 

The RFQ is seeking teams interested in leading the design and construction of a new multi-level acute care tower addition to the existing hospital, and the redevelopment and renewal of the existing hospital space. It is expected that the new tower will be built first, with the renovation and redevelopment of the existing space to follow.

Following the close of the RFQ in February 2022 and evaluation of the submissions, a shortlist of no more than three proponents will be invited to proceed to the next stage of procurement: a Request for Proposal (RFP) currently planned for release in spring/summer of 2022.

"We're pleased to see this significant project moving forward," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "Being close to home when you're most vulnerable is important to a swift and complete recovery. Increased hospital capacity and expanded services at Prince Albert Victoria Hospital will benefit residents for years to come."

When complete the project will provide a larger emergency department, enhanced medical imaging services, and a 40 per cent increase in the number of hospital beds to 242 from 173, with shelled space to allow for future expansion. The province will pay 100 per cent of the capital cost of the project. The local community and Victoria Hospital Foundation will raise funds for furniture and equipment.

This project demonstrates a shared commitment to Truth and Reconciliation through the partnership between the Government of Saskatchewan, Saskatchewan Health Authority, and Prince Albert Grand Council to ensure that culturally appropriate services and spaces are part of this project.

"On behalf of the Executive and our 12 Chiefs' of our member First Nations, I am pleased that our vision of a new hospital is closer to becoming a reality," Prince Albert Grand Council Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte said. "As one of the partners, I'm looking forward to our continued collaboration with the Government of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Health Authority to ensure a welcoming, inclusive health care facility that we can all take ownership of."

"This project milestone has been long anticipated for the community and the SHA," Saskatchewan Health Authority Acting Vice President of Infrastructure, Information and Support Derek Miller said. "Once completed, the hospital will be better able to serve those in Prince Albert and northern Saskatchewan with expanded acute care and mental health and addictions services closer to home."

The RFQ is available on SaskTenders at https://sasktenders.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

SaskBuilds and Procurement  Regina  Phone: 306-520-3607  Email: media.sbp@gov.sk.ca

Health  Regina  Phone: 306-787-4083  Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca 

Media Relations  Saskatchewan Health Authority  Phone: 1-833-766-4392  Email: media@saskhealthauthority.ca 

Tina Pelletier  Prince Albert Grand Council Phone: (306) 953-7290 Ext 6208 Email:  TPelletier@pagc.net 

You just read:

Procurement Begins For Prince Albert Victoria Hospital Expansion And Redevelopment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.