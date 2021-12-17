Submit Release
SB773 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations, Legal Review and Consumer Protection - 2021-12-17

WISCONSIN, December 17 - An Act to amend 16.75 (1) (a) 1.; and to create 15.105 (34), 16.24, 16.705 (1b) (e), 16.705 (10), 20.505 (1) (bm) and 20.505 (1) (kt) of the statutes; Relating to: creating the Wisconsin Climate Corps program, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Government Operations, Legal Review and Consumer Protection

