SB790 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2021-12-17

WISCONSIN, December 17 - An Act to renumber 961.571 (1) (a) (intro.), 1., 2., 3., 4., 5., 6., 8., 9. and 10., 961.571 (1) (a) 7., 961.571 (1) (a) 11. a., b., c., d., f., g., h., i., j. and m. and 961.571 (1) (a) 11. e., k. and L.; to renumber and amend 961.41 (3g) (e) and 961.571 (1) (a) 11. (intro.); to amend 59.54 (25) (a) (intro.), 66.0107 (1) (bm), 961.41 (3g) (c), 961.41 (3g) (d), 961.41 (3g) (em), 961.47 (1), 961.48 (3), 961.573 (title), 961.574 (title) and 961.577; and to create 66.0108, 103.157, 778.25 (1) (a) 2m., 961.571 (1) (ac), 961.571 (1) (b) 3., 961.571 (1) (c) (intro.) and 2. (intro.), 961.572 (1m), 961.573 (1m) and 961.574 (1m) of the statutes; Relating to: penalties for possession of marijuana, employer liability for not drug testing employees and prospective employees, and providing a penalty. (FE)

