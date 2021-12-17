Submit Release
SB800 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2021-12-17

WISCONSIN, December 17 - An Act to renumber and amend 301.105; to amend 20.410 (1) (gt); to repeal and recreate 301.105 (title); and to create 301.105 (1g) and (2m) of the statutes; Relating to: intrastate telecommunications service and video communication service initiated from a telephone or video communication device designated for use by inmates in a jail or state prison, extending the time limit for emergency rule procedures, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety

Important Actions (newest first)

