Fentanyl Investigation Leads to Homicide Indictments

SHELBY COUNTY – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the 25th Judicial Drug Task Force (DTF), and the Memphis Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit (OCU) has resulted in the indictment of an Arlington man in connection with two fatal fentanyl overdoses.

On November 15th, agents and drug task force officers began an investigation into the distribution of fentanyl in the Arlington area. On November 18th, the investigation was expanded to include an ongoing effort by MPD’s OCU. Yesterday, the Shelby County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Hunter Logan (DOB: 11/21/91) with two counts of Second Degree Homicide.

Today, TBI, DTF, and MPD joined officers with the Tennessee Department of Correction in a probation search of Logan’s residence in the 5800 block of Reed Bend Cove in Arlington. Suspected drugs and a weapon were seized. Logan was taken into custody and booked into the Shelby County Jail on the two indicted counts of Second Degree Homicide, along with additional charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent. At the time of this release, no bond had been set.