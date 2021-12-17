Submit Release
News Search

There were 709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,186 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor News Release: Hawaiʻi National Guard Joint Task Force to be reestablished as COVID-19 cases increase

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi National Guard cancelled today’s ceremony marking the drawdown of the Hawaiʻi National Guard Joint Task Force (HING JTF) that supported COVID-19 response.

The decision to cancel the ceremony and to reestablish the HING JTF was made by Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, the adjutant general for the State of Hawaiʻi as the number of COVID-19 cases rise and in anticipation of support that will be needed for testing, contact tracing, and vaccinations.

“The HING must be responsive, and to do so we must anticipate needs,” said Maj. Gen. Hara. “We must organize again and resource ourselves to meet the needs of the counties and the state.”

###

Media Contacts:

Jodi Leong

Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0043

Mobile: 808-798-3929

[email protected]

Cindy McMillan

Communications Director

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0012

Mobile: 808-265-7974

[email protected]

You just read:

Office of the Governor News Release: Hawaiʻi National Guard Joint Task Force to be reestablished as COVID-19 cases increase

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.