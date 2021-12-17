John Cornish Launches New Website to Offer Help with VA Home Programs and Other Home Financing Services

/EIN News/ -- Bettendorf, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Cornish - Mortgage Lender, based in Davenport, Iowa, is pleased to announce the launch of their new website at QCHomeLoan.com. With this new site, John Cornish expects to help more people, especially first time home buyers, in purchasing a new home. Buying a home is a long and complicated process with so many details to consider, especially when looking for the appropriate source of funding. Since the price of a new home is a significant amount, buyers typically don’t have the cash to make the purchase. They would need a home financing package, such as the VA home program where the US Dept. Of Veterans Affairs guarantees part of the financing, allowing banks and other financial companies to offer more favorable terms.

The VA home program is available for veterans, service members, and eligible surviving spouses. VA offers a home financing guaranty benefit and other housing-related programs designed to assist them in buying, building, repairing, retaining, or adapting a home for their own personal occupancy. The funding for the VA home programs comes from private lenders and VA guarantees a certain percentage so that easier terms can be provided.

A key feature of the VA home program is that no down payment is required. However, lenders may require a down payment for some borrowers. It has typically low interest rates and has limited closing expenses. And there is no need for a private home financing insurance. There is no penalty fee for paying it off early. And this program is a lifetime benefit for veterans, service members and their eligible spouses, which means the VA guaranty can be used several times. This program and other ways of getting home financing have their own specific rules and requirements and this is where John Cornish can provide assistance to home buyers.

The VA home program has more favorable terms because the VA assures banks and other financing companies that they will be reimbursed in case they experience a loss due to foreclosure. This is why VA home financing does not require a down payment. The VA guaranty takes the place of the guaranty offered by a down payment. There is a funding fee for the VA guaranty but this can be waived under certain circumstances. This funding fee can also be paid by the seller, the lending company, or any other party on behalf of the buyer. And the user fee will vary depending on whether it is the first time, the second time, the third time, etc. for the individual to use the benefit. And there is no limit to the size of the home funding. Naturally, the individual must show that he or she can afford the home and the appraised value of the property must be at least the purchase price, or else the home buyer will be asked to make a small down payment.

For those who don’t qualify for the VA home program, John Cornish offers advice for those who want to make use of conventional financing where a 20 percent down payment is typically required. Fortunately, there are several options available for home buyers who don’t have the full 20 percent down payment. John Cornish explains these options in one of the videos in his YouTube channel.

John Cornish - Mortgage Lender has been helping people buy a new home for the past 10 years, allowing him to earn the reputation of being a leader in Quad Cities real estate financing. He has more than 18 years of lending experience and over 300 five star reviews, which allow him to provide the best possible level of service for home buyers, realtor partners, and the community. He always consults with each of this clients and provides an in-depth analysis of their goals regarding home ownership. And for those who already own a home, he can help them examine their refinance options.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ue_gN7mGUpU

