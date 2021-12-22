Bearded Iris Brewing Joins IndieBrew
Bearded Iris Brewing joins Scofflaw Brewing as second co-founder of IndieBrew platform, continuing traction towards mission to “Brew with Purpose”
We want to be part of the solution to create something that will protect [independent craft beer] brands and businesses for the long haul.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndieBrew announced today that Nashville-based Bearded Iris Brewing will join Scofflaw Brewing as the second co-founder on the platform they unveiled in October. The move continues traction towards IndieBrew’s mission to “Brew with Purpose.” As a shared resources platform, IndieBrew is better positioned to meet the needs of both employees and consumers.
— Kavon Togrye - Founder, Bearded Iris Brewing
Bearded Iris Brewing exploded onto the beer scene in recent years, largely due to its well-known Homestyle IPA. Founded in 2016 by a group of friends eager to bring fresh energy to craft beer in the south, Bearded Iris continues to push the boundaries and deliver on its original intent. Homestyle IPA is the top selling craft beer in cans in TN (6-pack/4-pack) according to recent Neilsen data.
What began as a casual conversation between Scofflaw Founder Matt Shirah and Bearded Iris Founder Kavon Togrye evolved into deeper discussion of supply chain disruptions, raw material shortages, and the ever-increasing uncertainties ahead for small, independent breweries. Consistent synergies between the two companies quickly surfaced: the ambition to minimize the environmental impact of production, more efficiently and consciously use valuable resources, positively impact their communities, and a desire to reimagine the craft beer industry for the future.
“The industry is changing around us, there’s no question about it." says Bearded Iris' Togrye. "Matt and I decided we want to be part of the solution to create something that will protect brands and businesses for the long haul. So, despite the challenges we all face, our fans can remain confident that our products will be available to them well into the future.”
“We are better together. Better positioned to address the challenges we face, better positioned to offer more options to our customers,” says Scofflaw’s Shirah. “We built IndieBrew not with a ton of money, but with a ton of consideration. We’re not looking to exit founders; we’re looking to forge partnerships that will give us more control of our individual brands."
Scofflaw and Bearded Iris share many commonalities—and key differences—which together contribute to the overall strength of IndieBrew. And while both anticipate the future will continue to present increasingly significant challenges for small, independent breweries, IndieBrew provides an answer to those challenges.
For employees, IndieBrew offers financial stability and career opportunities that many small, independent breweries simply don’t have the resources to provide.
For consumers, IndieBrew’s combined sales force will offer a larger, more versatile portfolio of products to more places. This means craft beer fans will have access to more beers from IndieBrew partners than ever before.
Since its formation earlier this season, IndieBrew has received immense interest from companies across the country. Future announcements are expected as more breweries who share the same values and vision join the IndieBrew family.
ABOUT INDIEBREW
IndieBrew was established in 2021 to address the disadvantages facing the craft brewing industry. IndieBrew utilizes shared resources to provide access to a market-wide sales force, procurement, human resources, forecasting, accounting and other back-office functions. IndieBrew’s mission is to create value for its members, while prioritizing consumer preferences, consciously protecting the environment, and positively impacting their communities.
ABOUT BEARDED IRIS BREWING
Bearded Iris proudly hails from Nashville, TN, where Paul Vaughn and Kavon Togrye, two Murfreesboro natives and longtime friends, opened its doors in 2016 with the help of co-founders Matt Miller, Anna Togrye, and Chanda Grubbs. Although frequently recognized for hop-focused beers, Bearded Iris strives to deliver unparalleled freshness and drinkability with every pint, no matter the style. Since its founding, Bearded Iris has been named one of the top five best new breweries in America by USA Today, and garnered accolades from Men’s Journal, Craft Beer & Brewing, Thrillist, Punch, Paste Magazine, and BeerAdvocate. (BeardedIrisBrewing.com)
ABOUT SCOFFLAW BREWING
Co-founded by Matt Shirah and Travis Herman in 2016, the duo developed beers on a one-barrel system in the basement of the Atlanta home of Shirah’s mother-in-law. Scofflaw has since been named by BeerAdvocate, Paste Magazine, USA Today and Craft Beer & Brewing as one of the best new breweries in America. In 2019, Scofflaw’s Basement IPA was named best beer in Georgia by RateBeer. (ScofflawBeer.com)
