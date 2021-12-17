Direct-to-Consumer Fine Jewelry Brand grace von Launches Debut Collection
grace von partners with LendFirm for buy now, pay later financing optionsCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, grace von launched its debut collection of fine jewelry. The line celebrates women and features bold and playful pieces crafted entirely of real 14k gold paired with certified natural and lab-grown diamonds and colorful gemstones.
The grace von line features elevated and timeless staples made to be worn every day and everywhere. From tennis bracelets to diamond studs, with a mix of on-trend collections including pearls, zodiac-inspired pieces, a charm bar, and personalized designs, grace von allows women to commemorate their own unique stories and experiences with every piece.
“The grace von customer is no stranger to a timeless aesthetic but likes to put her own quirky spin on things,” says grace von Creative Director, Mary Clare Johnson. “She takes inspiration from the past to dress for the future. She loves to travel and collect vintage pieces to build into her jewelry collection while adding in high-quality fashion-forward pieces with lasting power from grace von.”
With an executive team comprised entirely of females, grace von is a true “for women, by women” brand, offering women the opportunity to build their own collection of high-quality jewelry pieces to last a lifetime.
“The jewelry industry has been slow to acknowledge that women are no longer waiting for someone to buy luxury pieces for them,” said grace von Chief Executive Officer, Lauren Wenstrup “Women are more commonly purchasing fine jewelry for themselves and we want to make that process as seamless as possible for them.”
grace von has partnered with LendFirm to offer financing to customers with poor or no credit. LendFirm uses a holistic approach and evaluates consumers on many different criteria to make an approval decision, meaning they determine your eligibility by assessing factors beyond your credit score, like income history and bank account standing (i.e., no excessive NSFs, overdrafts, and negative balances.)
The collection is available to shop at gracevon.com.
Follow us on Instagram @gracevon_.
About grace von
grace von is a direct-to-consumer fine jewelry brand based in Chicago’s vibrant River North Gallery District, featuring a thoughtfully designed collection of real 14 and 18 karat gold paired with certified natural and lab-grown diamonds and gemstones. Founded in 2021, grace von is a female-founded and led brand committed to offering the highest quality and craftsmanship in every design.
Mackenzie Ashbrook
grace von
info@gracevon.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other