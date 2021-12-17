P&G Issues Voluntary Recall of Aerosol Dry Conditioner Spray Products and Aerosol Dry Shampoo Spray Products

|Production Code Ranges (to
determine if product is in
scope of recall)
|Description
|UPC
|in the range of 0002-0248 or 9298-9350
|Waterless Dry Conditioner Weightless Smooth, 3.6oz.
|37000543954
|in the range of 0009-0069 or 9297-9350
|Waterless Dry Conditioner Instant Moisture, 3.6oz.
|37000543831
|in the range of 0084-0085 or 9284-9361
|Waterless Dry Conditioner Weightless Smooth, .98oz.
|37000544111
|in the range of 0017-0100 or 9283-9284
|Waterless Dry Conditioner Instant Moisture, .98oz.
|37000544227
|0038
|Pantene Sultry Bronde All in One Luxury Mist, 4.9oz.
|80878188710
|in the range of 0183-0365 or 1042-1046
|Pantene Smooth Talker Dry Conditioning Oil, 3.9oz.
|80878192397
|in the range of 0048-0336 or 1008-1218 or 9247-9349
|Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 3.9oz.
|80878190898
|in the range of 9108-9303
|Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 3.9oz.
|80878188758
|in the range of 0107-0262 or 9112-9288
|Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 1.0oz.
|80878188765
|in the range of 0307 or 9263-9266
|Pantene Gold Series Instant Nourishing Spray, 4.9oz.
|80878188987
|0021 or 1038 or in the range of 9294-9325
|Aussie Smooth Vibes Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz.
|381519187957
|in the range of 9196-9246
|Aussie Petal Soft Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz.
|381519187544
|in the range of 0014-0062 or 9198-9349
|Aussie Sleekend Warrior Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz.
|381519187537
|in the range of 9047-9072
|Herbal Essences Blue Ginger Refresh Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
|190679001498
|in the range of 0015-0314 or 1004-1019 or 9028-9348
|Herbal Essences White Grapefruit & Mint Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
|190679000262
|in the range of 0167-0308 or 1105-1106 or 9049-9348
|Herbal Essences White Strawberry & Sweet Mint Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
|190679000255
|0093 or 1075 or in the range of 9029-9294
|Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
|190679000248
|in the range of 0036-0329 or 1019-1098 or 9023-9312
|Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo, 1.7oz.
|190679000330
|in the range of 9009-9058
|Pantene Dry Shampoo No Water Refresh, 4.9oz.
|80878177042
|in the range of 9025-9260
|Pantene Dry Shampoo Sheer Volume, 4.9oz.
|80878185276
|in the range of 0006-0364 or 1074-1133 or 9157-9329
|Pantene Never Tell Dry Shampoo, 4.2oz.
|80878188727
|in the range of 0139-0140
|Aussie After Hours Dry Shampoo Texture Spray, 4.9oz.
|381519187834
|in the range of 0013-0300 or 1038 or 9189
|Aussie Tousle Hustle Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
|381519187285
|in the range of 0013-00357 or 1018-1123 or 9189-9345
|Aussie Bounce Back Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
|381519187278
|in the range of 9047-9123
|Aussie Clean Color Protect Shampoo, 4.9oz.
|381519187360
|in the range of 9072-9176
|Aussie Clean Texture Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
|381519187285
|9085
|Aussie Clean Volume Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
|381519187278
|in the range of 0004-0357 or 9291-9344
|Waterless Dry Shampoo No Residue, 3.7oz.
|37000543787
|in the range of 0175-0176 or 9295-9297
|Waterless Dry Shampoo No Residue, 1oz.
|37000543978
|in the range of 0027-0192 or 9007
|Hair Food Coconut Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
|37000876717
|in the range of 9046-9228
|Old Spice Fiji Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
|37000779421
|in the range of 9040-9239
|Old Spice Pure Sport Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.
|37000785170