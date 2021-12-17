Updates Added to Route 3012 Market Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project Web Site

Bike-ped options added; comments accepted through January 28, 2022

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that updates have been added to the web site for the project to rehabilitate the Route 3012 Market Street Bridge, which spans the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County, and Front Street in Wormleysburg in Cumberland County. The project includes the 16-span western bridge and the 16-span eastern bridge that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Updates include additional options to improve bicycle and pedestrian accommodations on the bridge.

In each option, sidewalks will be replaced with an improved, smoother surface. The metal plate hatches will be relocated to the roadway for better access. Additional bicycle signage and pavement markings will be considered for any option chosen.

Option 1: Maintains four 10-foot lanes for both bridges, similar to current conditions. It improves the sidewalk surfaces on both bridges, but it maintains two 5-foot 9-inch wide sidewalks on the eastern bridge. This option does not provide additional bicycle accommodations on the eastern bridge other than smoother sidewalks. For the western bridge, two 7-foot sidewalks along with 2-foot shoulders are proposed, which will provide additional space for bicyclists. This option would also allow the roadway to be restriped in the future for three vehicular lanes and add bike/pedestrian accommodations if warranted at a later date.

Option 2: Maintains four 10-foot lanes for both bridges, similar to current conditions. The upstream sidewalk is eliminated on both bridges in order to provide a wider downstream sidewalk (9-foot 6-inch wide on eastern bridge and 10-foot wide on western bridge). Two shoulders (1-foot wide) are also provided on the western bridge and one 1-foot shoulder can be provided on the eastern bridge for additional space for bicyclists. The wider sidewalk can be considered a “shared use path”, that will allow pedestrians and bicyclists to comfortably use it simultaneously.

Option 3: Reduces to three 10-foot lanes and provides a wider upstream sidewalk for pedestrians (7-foot 6-inch wide on eastern bridge, 6-foot wide on western bridge), a wider downstream sidewalk for shared use (10-foot wide on both bridges), and 2-foot shoulders between vehicles lanes and raised sidewalks which provides additional space for bicyclists.

This project includes historic arch rehabilitation and replacement of the deck and sidewalks on the eastern bridge and construction of a new superstructure (deck and beams) on the western bridge. Improvements to the sidewalks on both bridges will enhance access for both bicycle and pedestrian use.

The purpose of the project is to maintain safe and efficient multimodal connectivity across the Susquehanna River between Harrisburg and the West Shore communities, as well as access to City Island and its amenities.

Information, including a project overview, project displays, and methods to provide comment, will be available to be viewed beginning today, Wednesday, November 10, on the project website at Market Street Bridge . An in-person open house plan display will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Kinsley Hall, 20 Market Street, Wormleysburg, PA 17043.

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2024.

Comments will be accepted through January 28, 2022.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Dauphin County box then the tile marked Market Street Bridge.

The purpose of the online plan display and open house is to introduce the project, depict the preferred alternative, and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Heidi Mertz, PE, Project Manager, at (717) 787-3324, or email at hmertz@pa.gov

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

