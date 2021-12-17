Submit Release
IDOT launches annual traveler survey, seeks public feedback on variety of topics

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation is asking for feedback on the state's transportation system and travel habits through its annual Illinois Traveler Opinion Survey. The survey is available online until Jan. 7 by clicking here or visiting idot.illinois.gov.

"While Illinois enjoys a world-class transportation system, we are always striving to improve. Feedback from you always helps inform our efforts," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Understanding travel behaviors, habits and opinions helps us provide the best service possible. Please take a few minutes to complete the survey so that we can best meet your transportation needs."

The annual survey, conducted in partnership with the University of Illinois Springfield, seeks feedback on topics ranging from road conditions and ice-and-snow removal to commuting habits and behaviors. Questions also ask travelers about any changes in their travel habits due to the pandemic, transportation funding, safe driving practices and use of IDOT facilities.

The Illinois Traveler Opinion Survey has been conducted annually since 2001. A copy of the 2020 survey and results, as well as data collected from past years, can be viewed here.

For IDOT updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOT_Illinois or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

