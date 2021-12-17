Councilmember Nancy Navarro is this Week’s Special Guest on “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” Today at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, December 17 - For Immediate Release: Friday, December 17, 2021

Show will also focus on rental assistance and how to protect yourself from holiday scams

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 17, 2021 — The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Nancy Navarro, Montgomery County Councilmember; Patricia Santucci, supervisor at the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services; Officer Carlos Cortez, Public Information Officer at the Montgomery County Police Department; and Dr. Ligia Peralta, pediatrician, researcher and epidemiologist. The show will air today at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

This week’s show will begin with an interview with Councilmember Navarro, who was recently elected as the new president of the Washington Metropolitan Council of Governments (MWCOG). In addition, Councilmember Navarro will discuss how the "Racial Equity and Social Justice Law" sponsored by her in 2019, paved the way for the creation of the Latino initiative "Por Nuestra Salud y Bienestar" that has helped thousands of Latino residents during this pandemic.

Secondly, the show will include information on the COVID-19 Rent Relief Program, which is set to close on Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. Ms. Santucci will explain the program’s existing eligibility requirements.

The third part of the show will focus on safety tips for the holiday season. Officer Carlos Cortez provide recommendations on how to avoid scams when shopping online and in person. The discussion will include information on how residents protect their homes if they travel.

Lastly, the show will conclude with a discussion on health measures to protect loved ones during holiday gatherings. Dr. Peralta will talk to us about the importance of receiving the COVID-19 booster before attending celebrations with family and friends.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents. This will be the last new radio show episode of 2021; new episodes will resume in Jan. 2022.

