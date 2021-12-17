Greater Sebago Education Alliance Features New Video to Promote Jobs in School Nutrition

To showcase the benefits and joys of working on their school nutrition team, the Greater Sebago Education Alliance has created a video that features staff on the job, talking about why they enjoy working in school nutrition and why it’s a job that works for them.

Check out the video below, and if you or someone you know is looking for a change of pace in employment, try contacting your local school nutrition program to find out more information!

Jobs in the School Nutrition Program from Gorham Community Access Media on Vimeo.