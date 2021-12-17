Quincy Man Pleads Guilty, Sentenced to State Prison for Trafficking Women for Sex at Allston Brothel 

BOSTON — A Quincy man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to state prison for trafficking numerous women for sex at a residential brothel in Allston, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today.

Three days into his trial, Geekin Ng, 63, of Quincy, pleaded guilty last week to one count each of Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude, Deriving Support from Prostitution, Maintaining a House of Prostitution, Keeping a House of Ill Fame, and Money Laundering. Following the plea, Judge Michael Doolin sentenced Ng to five to five years and a day in state prison.

“This sentence holds the defendant accountable for exploiting numerous women for sex for his own profit,” AG Healey said. “Human trafficking is one of the fastest growing criminal enterprises in the world, and my office is committed to aggressively going after traffickers and providing victims with the support and services they need.”

Ng was arrested and indicted on the charges in 2018 following an investigation by Massachusetts State Police assigned to the AG’s Office and the Boston Police Department

Ng ran a residential brothel in Allston, which was set up as a front for human trafficking. At the brothel, Ng offered sexual activity between women and buyers in exchange for a fee. He delivered food and other supplies to the brothel and advertised sexual services to buyers. Ng received the majority of the profits from these sexual encounters and used the money to fuel the criminal enterprise.

AG Healey has a dedicated Human Trafficking Division that focuses on policy, prevention and prosecution and includes a team of specialized prosecutors, victim advocates and Massachusetts State Police troopers who handle high impact, multi-jurisdictional human trafficking investigations and prosecutions across the state. Through the Human Trafficking Division, the AG’s Office has charged more than 65 individuals in connection with human trafficking since the law was passed.

In 2019, AG Healey announced she was creating the Commonwealth’s Anti-Trafficking Task Force with a $1.7 million three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The task force – which is co-led by the AG’s Human Trafficking Division, the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Division, and the AG’s Victim Witness Services Division – uses a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary approach to combat labor and sex trafficking.

This case was prosecuted by Deputy Chief of the AG’s Human Trafficking Division Jennifer Snook and Assistant Attorney General Canan Yesilcimen, with assistance from Victim Services Deputy Division Chief Rebecca Quigley, Victim Witness Advocate Victoria Rossi, and Paralegal Sindhu Kadhiresan, as well Forensic Digital Media Analyst Paul Melaragni, and Senior Digital Evidence Analyst James McCoy. The investigation was handled by the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the AG’s Office, the AG’s Digital Evidence Lab, and the Boston Police Department’s Human Trafficking and Special Investigation Units and officers from District 14.

