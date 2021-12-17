Consumer Alert: Be Alert to Fraudulent Prescription Drug Recall Notices

Friday, December 17, 2021

The North Carolina Board of Pharmacy has been notified that scammers are announcing fraudulent prescription drug recall notices in an attempt to divert prescription medication from wholesalers. The fake notices use various manufactures’ logos and send them to scam wholesalers and reroute certain prescription medication. The drugs mentioned on the fraudulent recall notices include Xarelto, Invega, Invokana, Saxenda, Victoza, and Ozempic.

Our office’s Consumer Protection division is monitoring this situation, and wants all North Carolina pharmacists and wholesalers to take the following actions if they are unsure of potentially fraudulent activity:

Verify on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website at https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/drug-recalls that the prescription drug being recalled is on the current list of drug recalls.

The North Carolina Board of Pharmacy investigates situations that may be a violations of the state Pharmacy Practice Act. If you receive a fraudulent prescription drug recall notice, alert the board of the notice.

If you believe that you have been the victim of a scam, contact our office’s Consumer Protection Division at ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.