AG Kaul Reminds Wisconsinites of Speak Up, Speak Out School Safety Tool

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul encourages students, school staff, and community members to help keep schools safe year-round by using the Office of School Safety (OSS) threat reporting system, Speak Up, Speak Out (SUSO). If you are aware of a school safety threat, please report it to a trusted adult, local law enforcement or a program like Speak Up Speak Out Wisconsin.

“With the recent events around the country impacting school safety, I am reminding Wisconsin families about the importance of letting school officials and law enforcement know about any threats to school safety. The DOJ Office of School Safety’s threat reporting system, Speak Up, Speak Out, is available for students, parents, school officials, and anyone else who has a tip regarding potential danger to school safety,” said AG Kaul. “Anyone with information is encouraged to report to speakup.widoj.gov or by calling 1-800-MY-SUSO-1.”

The Speak Up, Speak Out (SUSO) resource center launched in September of 2020 and is a comprehensive, one-stop place to turn with important school safety concerns, including mental health. It offers a 24/7 threat reporting system, threat assessment consultation, critical incident response, and general school safety guidance. SUSO Resource Center staff work around-the-clock to respond to tips and to deploy a response locally by communicating directly with school administrators, law enforcement, and counselors.

Students, parents, school staff, or any community members can submit a school safety concern or threat via the SUSO website, mobile phone application, or toll-free number.

SUSO Reports can be made 24 hours a day, 7 days a week:

Online at speakup.widoj.gov 1-800-MY-SUSO-1 (1-800-697-8761) Mobile app (iOS/Android)

