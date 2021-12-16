DOH News Release: Red Hill emergency order evidentiary hearing scheduled for Monday

Submit Release
HONOLULU – The evidentiary hearing concerning the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Order on Red Hill Operations is scheduled for Monday, December 20 at 8:00 AM HST. The hearing will continue from day to day until completed. The schedule is subject to change.

The public can view the proceedings live on YouTube at www.youtube.com/c/HawaiiDOH. Once the hearing is done, a hearing will be posted at https://www.youtube.com/c/HawaiiDOH/videos. Updates regarding live streaming will be posted at health.hawaii.gov/navywater.

This contested case hearing pertains to Docket No. 21-UST-EA-02, the emergency order issued by DOH on December 6 to suspend operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, take measures to treat contaminated drinking water at the Red Hill shaft and safely remove fuel from the 20 underground storage tanks at Red Hill. On Tuesday, December 7, the Department of the Navy informed DOH that it would contest the order.

