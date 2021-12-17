RAN Transportation Solutions LLC Announces George Thellman as Director of Operations

A New TMS Startup appoints a champion for the small business owners of the transportation industry to oversee their operations

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAN Transportation, Parent company of LYNKS (TMS), the best and only fully functional mobile TMS platform on the market for carriers, brokers, and shippers of all sizes, today announced that George Thellman has been named as Director of Operations.

Thellman has spent the better part of the last decade working in the logistics technology sector, most recently as Senior Director-Transportation Management Solutions for EOX Vantage where he oversaw the launch of new products. Prior to his time at EOX Vantage, Mr. Thellman worked for Trimble Transportation as Fuel and Energy Services Solutions Architect.

“George is highly regarded in the industry as a leading mind on safety and as a champion for the 95% of the logistics workforce and business owners whose voices are often muffled by the enterprise sized companies. For this reason, we believe that George is the perfect choice to be our Director of Operations and know he will continue to fight for what has typically been an underserved and disadvantaged segment of the logistics industry.” said Ned Lakshmipathy the founder of RAN Transportation this Friday.

Mr. Thellman has published numerous articles on logistics safety concerns and solutions. Additionally, George is often the expert that others writing about the subject turn to. As well, Thellman is a regular speaker at engagements on the industry.

In his personal time George gets most from giving back to his community through a variety of charitable endeavors including designing curriculum for high school students as well as raising funds for the TCA Scholarship Fund and Wreaths Across America a non-profit that helps to honor fallen veterans.

Mr. Thellman has a B.S. from University of Phoenix and holds three technology certificates.

www.lynks2go.com