Submit Release
News Search

There were 743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,171 in the last 365 days.

RAN Transportation Solutions LLC Announces George Thellman as Director of Operations

A New TMS Startup appoints a champion for the small business owners of the transportation industry to oversee their operations

George is highly regarded in the industry as a leading mind on safety and as a champion for the 95% of the trucking workforce”
— Ned Lakshmipathy

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAN Transportation, Parent company of LYNKS (TMS), the best and only fully functional mobile TMS platform on the market for carriers, brokers, and shippers of all sizes, today announced that George Thellman has been named as Director of Operations.

Thellman has spent the better part of the last decade working in the logistics technology sector, most recently as Senior Director-Transportation Management Solutions for EOX Vantage where he oversaw the launch of new products. Prior to his time at EOX Vantage, Mr. Thellman worked for Trimble Transportation as Fuel and Energy Services Solutions Architect.

“George is highly regarded in the industry as a leading mind on safety and as a champion for the 95% of the logistics workforce and business owners whose voices are often muffled by the enterprise sized companies. For this reason, we believe that George is the perfect choice to be our Director of Operations and know he will continue to fight for what has typically been an underserved and disadvantaged segment of the logistics industry.” said Ned Lakshmipathy the founder of RAN Transportation this Friday.

Mr. Thellman has published numerous articles on logistics safety concerns and solutions. Additionally, George is often the expert that others writing about the subject turn to. As well, Thellman is a regular speaker at engagements on the industry.

In his personal time George gets most from giving back to his community through a variety of charitable endeavors including designing curriculum for high school students as well as raising funds for the TCA Scholarship Fund and Wreaths Across America a non-profit that helps to honor fallen veterans.

Mr. Thellman has a B.S. from University of Phoenix and holds three technology certificates.
RAN Transportation is the parent company of LYNKS (TMS) the best and only fully functional mobile TMS platform on the market for carriers, brokers, and shippers of all sizes.
www.lynks2go.com

George Thellman
RAN Transportation Solutions LLC
george@lynks2go.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook

You just read:

RAN Transportation Solutions LLC Announces George Thellman as Director of Operations

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.