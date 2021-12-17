State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-28

For immediate release: December 17, 2021 (21-251)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clark County

In October 2021 the Pharmacy Commission suspended the license of pharmacist Christopher P. Ramsey (PH00019694) for failing to comply with an earlier order. Ramsey was required to comply with an Oregon Board of Pharmacy agreement requiring participation in a substance abuse monitoring program.

In November 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered nurse Charles William Wegener (RN60992661). Wegener surrendered his license to practice in Oregon for improper assessment, falsification of documents, and improper medication administration.

King County

In October 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the license of registered nursing assistant Farshid Zamyadi (NA60222761) for sexual misconduct. Zamyadi fondled himself numerous times in front of a patient and engaged in other sexually suggestive behavior.

Pierce County

In October 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the license of agency affiliated counselor Charles W. Weigold (CG60815955) for failing to cooperate with a DOH investigation.

In October 2021 the secretary of health suspended the licenses of registered nursing assistant and home care aide Patrick Cubi Mbiri (NA60579505, HM60855336) and imposed a fine of $5,000. Mbiri was convicted of fourth-degree criminal mistreatment that lead to the death of a patient in an adult family home.

Snohomish County

In October 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the license of registered x-ray technician Allison Elena Vick (XT60882125) for performing scans on six patients without a physician’s order, prescription, or supervision.

In November 2021 the Nursing Commission denied the reactivation application of registered nurse Alexandra Justine Bennett (RN60012946). Bennett was convicted of seven felonies, including six counts of identity theft and one count of possession of stolen property by the Snohomish County Superior Court in 2017.

Spokane County

In October 2021 the secretary of health suspended the license of certified nursing assistant Crystal Lee Blake (NC60268855) for fraudulent use of a patient’s bank account.

In October 2021 the Nursing Commission accepted the surrender of the license of registered nurse Traci C. Pierce (RN00094418). Pierce declined to comply with a July order requiring a mental health examination.

In November 2021 the Nursing Commission permanently revoked the license of registered nurse Joshua Patrick Phillips (RN60017571). Phillips was arrested for one count of murder and another count of attempted murder by the Spokane County Police Department.

In November 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered nurse Christie Jeanette Bates (RN60753642) for unprofessional conduct. Bates misappropriated eight milligrams of Hydromorphone for her personal use.

Thurston County

In October 2021 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the license of certified nursing assistant Chad Hugh Smith (NC60744044) for failing to comply with a previous agreement requiring participation in a substance use monitoring program.