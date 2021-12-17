IUB Cancels Franklin, Butler and Floyd County Informational Meetings for Proposed Navigator Pipeline Due to Severe Weather

December 16 and 17 meetings to be rescheduled

(Des Moines) – Due to severe weather throughout much of Iowa on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) will cancel three public informational meetings for the Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC proposed pipeline project. The meetings, in Franklin, Butler, and Floyd counties, scheduled for Thursday, December 16 and Friday, December 17, 2021, will be rescheduled by the IUB at a later date.

Under Iowa Code chapter 479B, informational meetings are required to be held in each county in which real property or property rights would be affected by the proposed pipeline. All meetings must be concluded at least 30 days before the company can file a petition for a new pipeline permit.

Navigator will provide notice of the rescheduled informational meetings to each landowner affected by the proposed route of the carbon capture pipeline.

Information about the Navigator project and a schedule of all the informational meetings can be found on the homepage of the Iowa Utilities Board home website, iub.iowa.gov.