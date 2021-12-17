Data Center Industry to Generate $517.17 Billion by 2030- Growth Drivers and Future Scenarios

Data Center Industry

Data Center Industry share is expected to witness a considerable growth, owing to increase in demand for cloud-based solution, especially in emerging economies.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A data center is a physical facility that is designed to make organization computing possible and provide access to a large amount of data to perform daily operations, applications, and other processes in a cloud computing environment. Further, modern data center design often varies based on vendors providing the services or needs of various enterprises. The modern data center consists of crucial infrastructure.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Data Center Industry by Component, Type, Enterprise Size, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,” the global Data Center Industry size was valued at $187.35 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $517.17 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 280 Pages) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13482

However, an occupancy detection system in automotive applications is essential for implementing applications that allow a user to maintain efficiency in run applications, online presence, and process data.

Moreover, the growing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered solutions are forecast to propel the need for the data centers solution, which is opportunistic for market growth.

Rise in investment in data center technology globally coupled with rise in data center complexities due to scalability drive the market growth. However, high risk associated with data breach in emerging economies are anticipated to restrain the market growth. Further, rise in penetration of high-end cloud computing solution across prime enterprises paired with surge in penetration of Internet of Things is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the Data Center Industry during the forecast period.

The solution segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020. Surge in adoption of hybrid and multi cloud computing solution across prime enterprise has led the growth of solution segment during the forecast period.

The emergence of COVID-19 has significantly impacted Data Center Industry growth. The lack of availability of skilled professionals due to complete lockdown across prime economies acted as a major restraining factor for the market growth in the year 2020. However, the rise in the penetration of cloud computing solutions across prime enterprises globally is expected to drive the market by the end of 2021. Furthermore, the IT & telecommunication sector exhibited high growth potential in the deployment of data center applications, owing to the rise in demand for build-in server rooms is forecast to drive the liquid cooling systems market analysis post-pandemic.

Region wise, North America holds a significant share in the global Data Center Industry size. This is attributed to the presence of prime vendors in the region and availability of advanced technological solutions. The adoption of cloud computing solution at the IT & telecommunication and BFSI is expected to propel the growth of the virtualization security industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the virtualization security market in this region.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13482

Key Findings Of The Study

• By component, the solution segment led the highest Data Center Industry share, in terms of revenue in 2020.

• On the basis of enterprise size, the small & medium enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to exhibit the fastest Data Center Industry growth rate during the forecast period.

• Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.

The key players operating in the Data Center Industry analysis include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Digital Realty, Equinix Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, NTT Communication Corporation, Oracle, and SAP SE. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry

Other Trending Reports -

1. Green Data Center Market

2 Japan Big Data Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

